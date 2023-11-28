MCX share price touches 52-week high as board decides to recover technology costs for old platform from MCXCCL
MCX share price surges 8% to touch a 52-week high after board decision to recover technology costs for old platform from subsidiary company MCXCCL. MCX share price opens at ₹2,934.95 apiece, touches intraday high of ₹3,168 and intraday low of ₹2,932.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) share price surged 8% to touch a 52-week high on Tuesday's session after the MCX board decided to recover technology costs for the old platform from its subsidiary company, Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Ltd (MCXCCL).
