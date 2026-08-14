MCX stock has doubled in less than a year. Where will it be in the next three?

The stock of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) has doubled in less than a year, after hitting a 52-week low of ₹1,461 on 29 August 2025.
When a stock runs up quickly, especially while the benchmark indices are down, the one question that investors always want answered is: is there any steam left?
Today, we will examine the stock’s prospects over the next three years. However, readers should note that this is by no means a recommendation. Before we dive in, let’s learn about the company itself.