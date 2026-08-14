MCX stock has doubled in less than a year. Where will it be in the next three?

The stock of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) has doubled in less than a year, after hitting a 52-week low of ₹1,461 on 29 August 2025.
The stock of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) has doubled in less than a year, after hitting a 52-week low of ₹1,461 on 29 August 2025.
When a stock runs up quickly, especially while the benchmark indices are down, the one question that investors always want answered is: is there any steam left?
When a stock runs up quickly, especially while the benchmark indices are down, the one question that investors always want answered is: is there any steam left?
Today, we will examine the stock’s prospects over the next three years. However, readers should note that this is by no means a recommendation. Before we dive in, let’s learn about the company itself.
What is MCX?
MCX is India's premier commodity derivatives exchange, established in 2003 and headquartered in Mumbai. Operating under the regulatory oversight of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), MCX facilitates electronic trading, clearing, and settlement of commodity futures and options contracts.
Key tradable asset classes include bullion (gold, silver), energy (crude oil, natural gas), base metals (copper, zinc, aluminium), and select agricultural commodities.
MCX holds a dominant market share in metals and energy trading, and serves as a critical platform for price discovery, risk management, and hedging against global price volatility.
What could drive the stock higher?
#1 Robust financial performance
For the first quarter FY27, total income was up 85% year-on-year, Ebitda was up 98%, and net profit was up 103%. Strong growth has been a trend over the past few quarters.
#2 Operating leverage
MCX operates on a largely fixed-cost model. Expenses for exchange maintenance, technology infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and staff salaries remain relatively static regardless of trading activity.
Once these baseline fixed costs are covered, processing additional trading volumes incurs minimal incremental cost. Consequently, any surge in trading activity drives higher revenue straight to the bottom line, significantly expanding profit margins.
#3 Possibility of a paradigm shift
Investors are increasingly shifting from physical gold to electronic instruments like gold futures and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Rather than tying up capital in jewellery or bullion, many prefer trading MCX gold futures to gain price exposure without the hassle of physical storage. This structural shift could drive higher trading volumes for MCX because its costs do not rise significantly with every additional trade, potentially boosting revenue and profits.
#4 Dominant position
Despite competition from other exchanges, MCX remains the leading platform for commodity trading in India, particularly for gold, silver and energy contracts.
According to the company, it commands a 99% market share across bullion, base metals, and energy. Its biggest advantage is that traders prefer exchanges that already have many buyers and sellers because this makes it easier to buy or sell at competitive prices. This creates a self-reinforcing flywheel: higher liquidity attracts more participants, making it nearly impossible for new entrants to gain meaningful traction.
#4 New product launches
Recent launches include options on its flagship bullion index (MCX BULLDEX), a nickel futures contract with differential trading and delivery units, and India’s first-ever electricity futures, alongside new contracts for cardamom and 10-gram gold.
Continuous product innovation is vital for exchange growth. By introducing diversified asset classes and contract structures, MCX broadens its participant base, deepens market liquidity, and unlocks new revenue streams.
The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.3 and a price-to-book ratio of 21.6.
Where is the stock headed in the next three years?
MCX’s stock trajectory over the next three years will be driven by sustained volume growth, particularly in high-margin commodity options, alongside rising retail and institutional participation, successful product launches, and elevated commodity prices.
However, key risks remain. Future earnings growth, margin expansion, and valuation multiples will depend heavily on regulatory developments, competitive threats from rival exchanges, required technology investments, and any revisions to transaction fee structures.
Investors should always evaluate a company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com