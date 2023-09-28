MCX surges ahead of platform change
The Street cheered the news as the migration will end heavy cost MCX was paying its vendor 63 Moons for extension of its software contract since September last year.
MUMBAI : The MCX stock surged 9% to an almost two year intraday high of ₹2,114.40, after the country’s largest commodity derivatives bourse informed the stock exchange that it would migrate to the TCS commodity derivatives platform by 3 October. The Street cheered the news as the migration will end the heavy cost that MCX was paying its vendor 63 Moons for extension of its software contract since September last year.
