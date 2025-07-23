MCX technical glitch: Commodities trading halted; market likely to resume by 9:45 AM

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on July 23, Wednesday, faced technical soon after the market opened, due to which the commodity trading on bourse has been halted.

An announcement of the MCX website said that market was expected to resume at 9:45 AM. However, the trading is still halted and trading is yet to resume.

“As of now market is halted, market expected to start by 9.45 am,” an announcement on MCX website said.

As per the latest update, the commodity markets were expected to open at 10:10 AM. However, the market is still closed.

MCX has not disclosed the reason for the disruption in trading.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Zerodha said that the orders can be placed in the NSE Commodity segment.

“Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is facing an issue and is currently not accepting orders across all brokers. In the meantime, you can place orders in the NSE Commodity segment (NCO),” Zerodha said in a post on X.

MCX trading opens at 9:00 AM and ends at 11:30 PM/11:45 PM on weekdays. However, due to the glitch on Wednesday, the market halted trading soon after the opening at 9:05 AM.