MCX to go live on new commodity derivates platform on October 16; mock session on October 15

 Livemint

The leading commodity exchange has also planned to conduct mock trading on October 15 to allow members to participate, validate setup and connection during the session

MCX to go live on new commodity derivates platform on October 16
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is all set to go live with its new commodity derivates platform (CDP) on October 16, 2023. The announcement came two days after MCX received approved from capital markets regulatory Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its CDP.

The leading commodity exchange has also planned to conduct mock trading on October 15, 2023, in order to allow members to participate, validate setup and connection during the mock trading session for which separate circular would be issued, said MCX in a statement on Tuesday, October 10.

Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 08:34 PM IST
