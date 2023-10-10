Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  MCX to go live on new commodity derivates platform on October 16; mock session on October 15

MCX to go live on new commodity derivates platform on October 16; mock session on October 15

Livemint

  • The leading commodity exchange has also planned to conduct mock trading on October 15 to allow members to participate, validate setup and connection during the session

MCX to go live on new commodity derivates platform on October 16

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is all set to go live with its new commodity derivates platform (CDP) on October 16, 2023. The announcement came two days after MCX received approved from capital markets regulatory Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its CDP.

The leading commodity exchange has also planned to conduct mock trading on October 15, 2023, in order to allow members to participate, validate setup and connection during the mock trading session for which separate circular would be issued, said MCX in a statement on Tuesday, October 10.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 08:34 PM IST
