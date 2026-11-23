MCX vs NSE vs BSE share comparison: Amid profit-booking trigger in the Indian stock market, investors must be looking for a value pick, irrespective of their time horizon. Looking at monopoly stocks in this market scenario could be a good idea, and exchange stocks can be a good option for such investors. The BSE share price today is around 15% below its 52-week high, MCX share price today is around 7% away from its 52-week high, whereas the NSE share price today is around ₹2,200 per share, up 23% from the IPO price of ₹1785.

According to stock market experts, there is no single best exchange stock for every investor, as each carries a distinct growth profile, valuation, and risk level. MCX currently offers strong earnings momentum in commodities, BSE provides a mix of derivatives and mutual fund platform growth, and NSE offers scale and market leadership in equities. However, they maintained that for a short-term investor, MCX shares are better due to its availability at an attractive valuations.

MCX vs NSE vs BSE: Which stock is better for whom? Comparing the exchange stocks of the Indian stock market, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “MCX covers over 98% market share in commodity trading, whereas NSE is the market leader in equity tradign with ahuge margin over BSE. NSE dominates cash segment in the equity market with over 90% market share. So, in my opinion, one should have two exchange stocks MCX and NSE.”

Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “For a short term investor, MCX shares are better as these shares are available at an attractive valuations in comparison to other exchange stocks. Hoswever, for a long term investor, I will suggest buying MCX and NSE as both have monopoly in their business and they are recording a sustained trade volume growth over the period.”

NSE share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of the NSE shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “NSE shares are lookingpositive on the technical chart pattern. The stock has strong support at ₹2,050, which is expected to remain sacrosant. On the upper side, NSE shares are expected to touch ₹2450 in the near term.”

Fresh investors can buy NSE shares at current market price and follow buy-on-dips strategy on every big dip, maintaining a closing stop-loss at ₹2,050 for the upside target of ₹2450. Existing investors can do the same for the upside target of ₹2450.

MCX share price target Speaking on the MCX shares, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "MCX shares are lookingpositive on the technical chart pattern. The stock has strong support at ₹3,350, which is expected to remain sacrosant. On the upper side, MCX shares are expected to touch ₹3,800 in the near term.”

Fresh investors can buy MCX shares at current market price and follow buy-on-dips strategy on every big dip, maintaining a closing stop-loss at ₹3,350 for the upside target of ₹3,800. Existing investors can do the same for the upside target of ₹3,800.