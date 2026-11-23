MCX vs NSE vs BSE share comparison: Amid profit-booking trigger in the Indian stock market, investors must be looking for a value pick, irrespective of their time horizon. Looking at monopoly stocks in this market scenario could be a good idea, and exchange stocks can be a good option for such investors. The BSE share price today is around 15% below its 52-week high, MCX share price today is around 7% away from its 52-week high, whereas the NSE share price today is around ₹2,200 per share, up 23% from the IPO price of ₹1785.

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According to stock market experts, there is no single best exchange stock for every investor, as each carries a distinct growth profile, valuation, and risk level. MCX currently offers strong earnings momentum in commodities, BSE provides a mix of derivatives and mutual fund platform growth, and NSE offers scale and market leadership in equities. However, they maintained that for a short-term investor, MCX shares are better due to its availability at an attractive valuations.

MCX vs NSE vs BSE: Which stock is better for whom? Comparing the exchange stocks of the Indian stock market, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “MCX covers over 98% market share in commodity trading, whereas NSE is the market leader in equity tradign with ahuge margin over BSE. NSE dominates cash segment in the equity market with over 90% market share. So, in my opinion, one should have two exchange stocks MCX and NSE.”

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Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “For a short term investor, MCX shares are better as these shares are available at an attractive valuations in comparison to other exchange stocks. Hoswever, for a long term investor, I will suggest buying MCX and NSE as both have monopoly in their business and they are recording a sustained trade volume growth over the period.”

NSE share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of the NSE shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “NSE shares are lookingpositive on the technical chart pattern. The stock has strong support at ₹2,050, which is expected to remain sacrosant. On the upper side, NSE shares are expected to touch ₹2450 in the near term.”

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Fresh investors can buy NSE shares at current market price and follow buy-on-dips strategy on every big dip, maintaining a closing stop-loss at ₹2,050 for the upside target of ₹2450. Existing investors can do the same for the upside target of ₹2450.

MCX share price target Speaking on the MCX shares, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "MCX shares are lookingpositive on the technical chart pattern. The stock has strong support at ₹3,350, which is expected to remain sacrosant. On the upper side, MCX shares are expected to touch ₹3,800 in the near term.”

Fresh investors can buy MCX shares at current market price and follow buy-on-dips strategy on every big dip, maintaining a closing stop-loss at ₹3,350 for the upside target of ₹3,800. Existing investors can do the same for the upside target of ₹3,800.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).