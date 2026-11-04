MCX vs NSE vs BSE: Which is best exchange stock to buy after Q2 Results 2026? Experts' views, target price, stop-loss

MCX vs NSE vs BSE shares: After the announcement of Q2 Results 2026, long-term investors looking for a value pick are expected to focus on exchange stocks like MCX, BSE and the NSE. In one month, the MCX share price has risen over 3.5%, theBSE share price has shot up around 14%, while the NSE share price is oscillating around ₹1,810, up ₹25 per share against the upper price band of ₹1,785 per share.

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By 10:00 AM on Wednesday, the BSE share price is trading around ₹1,810 per share, down 1.50%; the MCX share price is trading around ₹3,300, down by over 5%; the NSE share price is oscillating around ₹1,810, up around 0.40% against the previous close.

According to market experts, all three exchange stocks have delivered strong Q2 results for FY2026, but MCX's Q2 FY27 results stand out, posting around 130% YoY growth in net profit. They said that NSE and BSE also reported steady growth in revenue and net profit, but one should have either of these two stocks, and a long-term investor should prefer NSE over BSE shares.

MCX Q2 Results 2026 review Decoding the Q2 Results 2026 of MCX, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “MCX has reported strong growth in net profit and revenue, which is mainly driven by the higher activity in the commodity derivatives segment. The company has more than doubled its net profit by logging around 130% YoY growth in net profit and more than 110% growth in revenue.”

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NSE Q2 Results 2026 review Speaking on the NSE Q2 Results 2026, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "The company's net profit grew by nearly 23% YoY to ₹2,578 crore, whereas the company's revenue grew by 10.6% YoY to ₹4,066.8 crore.

Suggesting long-term investors to avoid BSE, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “BSE's Q2 growth rates showed steady performance (with net profit growth around 62.0% YoY and revenue growth around 64.0% YoY per industry comparisons), though lagging the aggressive top-line and bottom-line percentage growth seen in MCX and the massive absolute cash flows of NSE. As BSE and NSE are in the same business, and NSE commands a bigger size of the futures and derivatives segment, which is one of the major sources of revenue for BSE and the NSE, it's better to have NSE in one's portfolio.”

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MCX vs NSE vs BSE: Which stock to buy? Comparing the three shares, Seema Srivastava said, “MCX delivered standout explosive growth in Q2FY27 (over 130% profit jump) because it operates a virtual monopoly in Indian commodity derivatives (gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas).”

The SMC Global Securities expert said that aggressive investors looking for high percentage earnings acceleration and commodity-linked volume tailwinds can look at MCX ahead of BSE and the NSE.

Advising long-term investors to have MCX and NSE in one's portfolio, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “NSE generates massive absolute cash flows and scale ( ₹2,578 crore quarterly profit on ₹4,066 crore revenue) and dominates Indian equity and derivatives cash market share. Now that it is publicly listed post-September 2026 debut, it serves as a core blue-chip exchange play. This is a suitable stock for conservative or long-term core equity portfolios wanting maximum cash generation and market leadership.”

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MCX share price target Speaking on the technical chart of MCX shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The stock has strong support placed at ₹3,180, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, the stock is facing resistance at ₹3,530. On breaking above this resistance, the stock may soon touch ₹3,650.”

NSE share price target Decoding the technical chart of NSE shares, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "The stock has strong support placed at ₹1,775, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, the stock is facing resistance at ₹1,900. On breaking above this resistance, the stock may soon touch ₹2,000.”

BSE share price target Suggesting short-term investors to buy BSE shares, the Choice Broking expert said, "The stock has strong support placed at ₹3,500, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, the stock is facing resistance at ₹1,93,800. On breaking above this resistance, the stock may soon touch ₹4,000.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).