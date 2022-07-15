MCX warns investors about this website, says not affiliated with it

The Exchange has issued caution against such investment deals and schemes that fraudulently invoke MCX’s name or claim to be affiliated with it. Therefore, the commodity exchange clarified that, “MCX does not have any kind of association with the DBS Bank in Singapore, regarding any wealth management activities, nor does the Exchange have any relationship, whatsoever, with ‘Gold Masters’ and are misusing the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)’s name and trademark."