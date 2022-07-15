MCX warns investors about this website, says not affiliated with it

MCX warns investors about this website, says not affiliated with it1 min read . 12:29 PM IST
- The commodity exchange has issued caution against such investment deals and schemes
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday said that it has come to its notice that certain unscrupulous elements under the name ‘GOLD-MASTER’ are running a website called www.mcxmastergold.com, offering various investment schemes with assured returns.
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday said that it has come to its notice that certain unscrupulous elements under the name ‘GOLD-MASTER’ are running a website called www.mcxmastergold.com, offering various investment schemes with assured returns.
The Exchange has issued caution against such investment deals and schemes that fraudulently invoke MCX’s name or claim to be affiliated with it. Therefore, the commodity exchange clarified that, “MCX does not have any kind of association with the DBS Bank in Singapore, regarding any wealth management activities, nor does the Exchange have any relationship, whatsoever, with ‘Gold Masters’ and are misusing the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)’s name and trademark."
The Exchange has issued caution against such investment deals and schemes that fraudulently invoke MCX’s name or claim to be affiliated with it. Therefore, the commodity exchange clarified that, “MCX does not have any kind of association with the DBS Bank in Singapore, regarding any wealth management activities, nor does the Exchange have any relationship, whatsoever, with ‘Gold Masters’ and are misusing the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)’s name and trademark."
“Gold-Masters" is neither registered as Member of the Exchange nor ‘Authorized Person’ of any registered member of the Exchange. Investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any scheme/ product by any entities offering indicative/ assured/ guaranteed returns, which are prohibited by law," it said in the release. The details of its registered members and authorized persons of the registered members are available on its website, www.mcxindia.com in the ‘Membership’ section, MCX added.
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), India’s first listed exchange, is a state-of-the-art, commodity derivatives exchange that facilitates online commodity futures and options transactions.
The Exchange, which started operations in November 2003, operates under the regulatory framework of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). call across varied segments including bullion, industrial metals, energy, agricultural commodities and indices. It is India’s leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of 93.6% in terms of value of commodity futures contracts traded in FY22.