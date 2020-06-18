Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Measures to contain high volatility in market to be in force till July 30: Sebi
The regulator had revised Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL) in March.

Measures to contain high volatility in market to be in force till July 30: Sebi

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST PTI

  • Increase in margin for non-F&O stocks in cash market was also announced subject to certain conditions
  • The regulator had revised Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL) in March

NEW DELHI : Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said the measures announced by it in March to contain volatility in securities market would continue to be in force till July 30.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said the measures announced by it in March to contain volatility in securities market would continue to be in force till July 30.

On March 20, the regulator had come out with various measures, including revision of market wide position limit, to ensure orderly trading and settlement to contain high market volatility.

On March 20, the regulator had come out with various measures, including revision of market wide position limit, to ensure orderly trading and settlement to contain high market volatility.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"On review of the COVID-19 pandemic related situation, it has been decided that the regulatory measures introduced vide Sebi press release dated March 20, 2020, shall continue to be in force till July 30, 2020," the markets watchdog said in a press release issued on Thursday.

The regulator had revised Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL) in March.

For stocks in F&O segment meeting certain criteria, MWPL might be revised to 50 per cent of the existing levels, it had said.

The margin for stocks meeting specific criteria was increased, while position limits in equity index derivatives (futures and options) were revised.

Dynamic price bands for F&O stocks can be flexed only after a cooling-off period of 15 minutes from the time of meeting the existing criteria specified by stock exchanges for flexing, Sebi had added.

Increase in margin for non-F&O stocks in cash market was also announced subject to certain conditions.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated