Shares of Global Health (Medanta) shares list at premium. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 10:37 AM IST
- Global Health's IPO is the largest ever in the hospital space in India till date.
Shares of Medanta hospital chain operator Global Health made a decent debut on stock exchanges with shares rising to ₹401 as compared to issue price of ₹336. Global Health IPO was subscribed 9.58 times. The retail portion of this public issue was subscribed 0.88 times whereas its QIB portion got subscribed 28.64 times. The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 4.02 times.