Medanta parent Global Health's shares up 167% from IPO price; should you invest?

Shares of healthcare firm Global Health (Medanta) have almost turned multibaggers in the last 1 year, surging over 99 percent as against an over 8 percent gain in benchmark Nifty. The stock has already more than doubled its investor wealth, surging 167 percent, from its issue price of ₹336.

Meanwhile, in 2023 YTD, it has advanced over 91 percent, giving positive returns in 9 of the 11 months so far and negative in just 2 - April (-2 percent) and (January -5.2 percent).

The stock has soared 15 percent in November so far extending gains for the 7th straight month since May. Between May and November, it has jumped 75 percent.

In a recent note, brokerage house Markets Mojo has picked Medanta as a top pick for November.

"The medical industry has seen significant interest from investors in recent years and is expected to continue going forward. India is highly under-penetrated in terms of good quality hospitals. With awareness of Mediclaim, more and more demand is likely for good quality hospitals. We have identified a stock that got listed on the exchange just last year and has seen expansion at a rapid pace. The name of the stock is Global Health. We believe Global Health will get benefits of the same," said the brokerage.

The company’s quality is good, the financial trend is very positive and the technical suggests a bullish trend for the stock and the valuation is very expensive. The score of the stock is 77 and the brokerage recommends buying it at ₹911.

Investment Rationale

One of the top performers in this sector: The hospital Industry has been in high demand for investors and even more so after COVID-19. This industry is also constantly undergoing expansion in terms of beds and technology, making investors anticipate tremendous growth in the coming years.

Global Health is one such company that operates 5 hospitals and provides specialties such as heart, cancer, neuro, digestive, etc, noted the brokerage. It further stated that Q1FY24 reported its highest-ever revenue and net profit in a quarter and the company recently announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2023 where it again reported its highest-ever revenue and net profit in a quarter. The growth in the company’s financials has been impressive both on a quarter-on-quarter and a year-on-year basis as the revenue saw a 24 percent YoY growth and a 9 percent QoQ growth. Even the net profit saw a QoQ growth of 23 percent and a YoY growth of 45 percent, stated Markets Mojo.

Attractive valuation: As per the brokerage, the company is trading at an EV/EBITDA of 28x which seems undervalued when compared with listed peers despite the company having a healthy ROE of 16 percent. Meanwhile, Apollo and Max Healthcare are trading at an EV/EBITDA of 36x and have an ROE of 13 percent and 16 percent, respectively. A company with such good financial metrics should ask for higher valuations. The company also enjoys a cash-rich position of ₹604 crores enabling their expansion without burdening their financials, said the brokerage.

Increase in mediclaim: India is seeing an increase in the number of people opting for medical insurance in recent years and it is only bound to increase going forward. The retail health industry size increased from ₹30,700 crore to ₹35,400 crore in FY23, showing a 15 percent growth. Medical insurance gives people an assurance that if something happens, they can go to reputable hospitals and receive high-quality treatment. Usually, insurance companies have tie-ups with such hospitals and people will be more open to visiting such hospitals as they will not have to shell cash from their own pockets. Global Health is expected to benefit significantly from this. As per a Forbes report, only 51.4 crore Indians are insured which is only 37 percent of the population. This leaves significant room for growth in the number of medical insurance issued, said the brokerage.

Medical tourism: India is a favored destination for many African, Middle Eastern, and residents of other major economies looking for complex surgeries related to cardiovascular, oncology, organ transplant, and various surgeries that are not accessible to them or very costly in their own countries. India welcomes 2 million medical tourists every year due to these reasons and this number is expected to increase in the coming years. Global Health specialises in Cardiovascular, Oncology, Digestive, Neuro, Kidney, and Liver Transplants which puts it in a good position to cater to the demands of such patients but the company only derives 6 percent of its revenue from international patients indicating significant room for growth in this area as they increase their footprint in new geographies around India, it said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

