Medanta shares: Nomura buys stake in Global Health. Experts upgrade target

Medanta shares have attracted good response from FIIs and DIIs after decent listing on 16th November 2022. After listing at around 19 per cent premium, global investment agency Nomura India Investment Fund and domestic institutional investor Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has bought stake in Global Health shares. As per the NSE bulk deals, Nomura India Investment Fund bought 15 lakh Medanta shares on 16th November through a bulk deal paying ₹414.57 apiece. This means, global investment agency invested ₹62,18,55,000 or over ₹62 crore in this recently listed stock.

