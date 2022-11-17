Medanta shares surge on Day 2, now up 35% from IPO price3 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 11:43 AM IST
- Medanta share price today climbed to ₹455 apiece levels after decent listing on Wednesday
Medanta share price: After decent listing on Wednesday, Global Health share price continue to give upside movement after day one of listing. Medanta share price today opened upside and went on to climb to a new high of ₹455.70 apiece on NSE, within few minutes of stock market opening bell, logging around 10 per cent rise in intraday trade session on Thursday.