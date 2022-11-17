Medanta shares surge on Day 2, now up 35% from IPO price

For those who missed to get Medanta shares during share allotment, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Medanta shares are expected to give stellar return in long term and hence it should be taken as a portfolio stock now. But, fresh entry is not advisable at current prices. One should wait for the profit booking and enter around ₹400 apiece levels and keep on accumulating till it is trading above ₹350 levels. Long term investors can buy the stock in ₹370 to ₹400 range maintaining strict stop loss below ₹350. The stock is expected to go up to ₹515 in next one year."