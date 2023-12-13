Medi Assist gets SEBI approval to raise funds through IPO
According to DRHP, it is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.8 crore equity shares of Medi Assist by the promoters and existing shareholders.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services gets Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO). According to DRHP, it is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.8 crore equity shares of Medi Assist by the promoters and existing shareholders.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started