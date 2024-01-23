Medi Assist share price extends gains after listing; Should you book profit or hold?
According to analysts, short term investors may book profits after listing, while long-term investors may hold the stock keeping stop loss at issue price.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services share price extended gains after making its stock market debut on Tuesday. Medi Assist shares were listed with a 10% premium to issue price at ₹460 apiece on NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started