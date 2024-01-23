Medi Assist Healthcare Services share price extended gains after making its stock market debut on Tuesday. Medi Assist shares were listed with a 10% premium to issue price at ₹460 apiece on NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On BSE, Medi Assist shares began trading at ₹465 apiece, up 11.24% than the IPO price of ₹418. After a decent listing, Medi Assist Healthcare shares made a high of ₹509.60 apiece.

In the grey market, Medi Assist shares were commanding a premium of ₹34 ahead of the listing.

The strong listing of Medi Assist Healthcare Services on the stock exchanges today comes after the company's initial public offering (IPO) received robust demand from investors.

Medi Assist Healthcare IPO was subscribed 16.25 times during January 15 to January 17, further adding to the positive sentiment surrounding the health-tech firm's prospects.

The public issue was subscribed 3.19 times in the retail category, 40.14 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category, and 14.85 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

According to analysts, short term investors may book profits after listing, while long-term investors may hold the stock keeping stop loss at issue price.

“Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited is a well-established health-tech and insurance-tech company, but the identified concerns regarding client concentration and dependence on subsidiaries still require ongoing monitoring. This successful debut paints a brighter picture for Medi Assist, but cautious optimism is still advised," said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Thus, she advises investors to book this listing gain and exit their holdings, however, those who want to hold positions are advised to keep a stop loss at issue price.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services is a health-tech and insurance-tech company. It raised ₹1,171.58 crore from the IPO that consisted of an offer-for-sale (OFS) by investors and promoters who sold 2.8 crore equity shares of the company.

Medi Assist IPO price band was fixed at ₹397-418 per share.

As of September 30, 2023, the company has established a pan-India healthcare provider network that includes 18,754 hospitals spread across 1,069 cities and towns, 31 states (including union territories), and 141 countries worldwide.

At 11:15 am, Medi Assist Healthcare Services shares were trading at ₹470.95 apiece on the BSE, higher by 1.28% than the listing price, and up by 12.67% than the IPO price.

