Media stock Sri Adhikari Brothers hits upper circuit after announcement of ₹4,000 crore project

Sri Adhikari Brothers share price has been locked in 5% upper circuit after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to establish a 50 MW AI and hyperscale green data center facility in the region.

The firm informed the stock exchanges that the planned project will require an investment of ₹4,000 crore and will cover an area of 20 acres in Fab City, Tukkuguda. This MoU was signed on December 9, 2025.

As per the regulatory filing, the objective of the project is to create a cutting-edge infrastructure hub that can accommodate advanced AI tasks and extensive data processing requirements. The agreement does not include any shareholding arrangements or transactions involving related parties.

The MoU will be effective for two years and provides each party the option to terminate it with a 30-day written notice.

The firm previously announced a comprehensive revision of its Main Object Clause to officially integrate deep-tech and AI infrastructure operations into its business model. It has also suggested changing its name to Aqylon Nexus Limited, signifying a shift from media to high-growth technology areas.

A new executive management team has already been appointed to oversee the rollout of data centres, enhance governance and operational practices, and expand the company’s presence in technology across India and North America.

As Aqylon Nexus embraces its new branding, it is developing a diverse technology portfolio that includes AI platforms, GPU cloud infrastructure, computer vision systems, NLP tools, AI solutions for call centres, farm-tech platforms, satellite subsystems, micro thrusters, AOCS units, and the NexusEdge AI-SoC range for use in industrial and automotive sectors.

The company asserts that these products enable it to cater to a broad spectrum of industries, such as defence, governance, industrial automation, agriculture, telecommunications, and enterprise AI.

Sri Adhikari Brothers share price today Sri Adhikari Brothers share price today opened at ₹1,499.80 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,569 per share, and an intraday low of ₹1,456.40 apiece.

Over the last week, the stock increased by 19.31%. It has appreciated by 52.76% over the past three months but decreased by 28.19% over the last year.