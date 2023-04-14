Pharmaceutical drug manufacturer, supplier, and exporter, Medico Remedies Ltd, has has shown consistent growth in its overall sales and been profitable since 2014.

The shares of Medico Remedies has turned multibagger in the last one year. The scrip had settled at ₹86.67 on Thursday, the previous trading session.

Medico Remedies had recently announced stock splits in 1:5 ratio i.e., share with a face value of ₹10, each, was divided into five shares with a face value of ₹2, each. The company had issued bonus shares in November 2021 in a 3:1 ratio.

The stock was consolidated between Rs70 to 80 after the split and has confirmed a breakout by making a new 52-week high recently. Shares of Medico Remedies hit a 52-week high of ₹89 on 11 April, 2023.

In the last one year, the company has given returns in the tune of 397.16 per cent, while it has rallied 198.74 per cent in the last six-month period. It has gained 35.11 per cent in the year 2023 so far. The pharma is commanding a market capitalization of ₹730 crore currently.

The company's stock price has shown an impressive 400 per cent compound annual growth rate and has room for further growth after a recent stock split. Medico Remedies has been effectively using shareholder funds for its business-related activities, resulting in an improving return on equity (ROE) over the last two years.

The stock of Medico Remedies Ltd., has been recommended by analyst Nikhil Bhatt for a short-term buy.

Bhatt recommends buying the stock at its current market price and holding it for the short term, with a target price of Rs. 120 and a stop-loss of Rs. 63. The stock has shown a positive breakout near the first resistance and its relative strength index (RSI) indicates price strength, making it a suitable option for buying. Although the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers, Medico Remedies' annual net profit rose 88.7% in the last year to Rs. 4.9 crores. Its sector's average net profit growth for the last fiscal year was -7.9%, which justifies its higher valuation.