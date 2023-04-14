This multibagger pharma stock rallied over 300% in in past one year2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 07:24 PM IST
In the last one year, Medico Remedies has given returns in the tune of 397.16 per cent, while it has rallied 198.74 per cent in the last six-month period.
Pharmaceutical drug manufacturer, supplier, and exporter, Medico Remedies Ltd, has has shown consistent growth in its overall sales and been profitable since 2014.
