This multibagger pharma stock rallied over 300% in in past one year

Bhatt recommends buying the stock at its current market price and holding it for the short term, with a target price of Rs. 120 and a stop-loss of Rs. 63. The stock has shown a positive breakout near the first resistance and its relative strength index (RSI) indicates price strength, making it a suitable option for buying. Although the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers, Medico Remedies' annual net profit rose 88.7% in the last year to Rs. 4.9 crores. Its sector's average net profit growth for the last fiscal year was -7.9%, which justifies its higher valuation.