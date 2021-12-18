Medplus Health IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Medplus Health IPO: After closure of 3-day subscription of the public issue, all eyes are looking at the Medplus Health IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 20th December 2021. The public offer worth ₹1,398.30 crore was subscribed 52.59 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 5.24 times in 3 days bidding from 13th to 15th December 2021. According to market observers, shares of Medplus Health are trading at a premium of ₹250 in grey market today. So, expecting strong listing of Medplus Health shares, bidders are anxiously waiting for finalisation of share allocation process. However, they are advised to check the Medplus Health IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited.

Medplus Health IPO GMP

Market observers said that Medplus Health IPO GMP today is ₹250, which is ₹30 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹220. They said that Medplus IPO GMP today at ₹250 means grey markt is expecting that Medplus Health shares will list at around ₹1046 ( ₹796 + ₹250), which is around 30 per cent higher from its price band of ₹780 to ₹796 per equity share.

Links to check Medplus IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, bidders can check Medplus IPO allotment status online at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFintech website — karisma.kfintech.com. Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their application status online with more ease.

Medplus IPO allotment status check on KFintech

1] Login at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Medplus Health IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter Medplus Health IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Medplus Health IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Medplus Health IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Medplus Health IPO;

3] Enter your Medplus Health IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

