Medplus Health IPO: What GMP reflects as all eyes set on share listing

According to market observers, Medplus IPO GMP today is ₹160, which is ₹25 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹135. Market observers said that Medplus IPO subscription status reflects investors' interest in the book built issue and this may reflect on the listing date as well. They said that Medplus IPO GMP had slipped from ₹220 to ₹135 levels due to the negative primary markets. Now, even after the huge selloff on Friday and Monday sessions, Medplus IPO GMP today is ₹160, which is around 20 per cent higher from its price band of ₹780 to ₹796 per equity share. They said that in such a bearish market, Medplus Health IPO GMP today is ₹160 that means grey market is bullish on the public issue even in this bear-ridden market.

