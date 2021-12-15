Medplus Health IPO: India's second-largest pharmacy retailer company Medplus Health Services Limited IPO, which opened for subscription on December 13, 2021 is set to close today. Price band of the book built issue has been fixed at ₹780 to ₹796 per equity share and the pharmacy retailer company aims to raise ₹1,398.30 crore from this public offer ( ₹600 crore from fresh issue and ₹798.30 crore through Offer for Sale or OFS). According to market observers, Medplus Health IPO GMP today is ₹245, which is ₹55 down from its yesterday's GMP of ₹300.

Medplus Health IPO GMP

According to market observers, shares of Medplus Health Services are trading at a premium of ₹245 in the grey market today, which is ₹55 down from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹300. Market observers feel that Medplus Health Services priced its IPO on the higher side at ₹780 - ₹796, so cash surplus investors can consider an investment with a long-term perspective.

What this Medplus Health IPO GMP means

Market observers went on to add that GMP is an indication about the listing premium expected by the grey market. As Medplus Health IPO GMP today is ₹245, it means grey market is expecting the IPO to list around ₹1041 ( ₹796 + ₹245), which is around 30 per cent higher from its price band of ₹780 to ₹796 per equity share.

Medplus Health IPO subscription status

On third day of bidding (at 10:29 AM), the public issue has been subscribed 1.76 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 3 times.

Medplus Health IPO is a public issue of 12,575,154 equity shares. The issue offers 6,251,965 shares to retail investors, 3,572,550 shares to qualified institutional buyers, and 2,679,414 shares to non-institutional investors.

