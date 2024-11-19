Hello User
Medplus Health Services share price rises 3%: Kotak small cap and other funds buy stakes

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Medplus Health Services share price gained more than 3% in morning trades. The bulk data on the NSE showed that Kotak Small cap fund, Franklin Templeton MF Flexi Cap Fund and Invesco India Fund picked stakes in the Medplus Health Services at an average price of 700

Stock Market Today: Medplus Health Services share price gains as various funds pick stake

Stock Market Today: Medplus Health Services share price gained more than 3% in morning trades on Tuesday. The bulk data on the NSE showed that Kotak Small cap fund, Franklin Templeton Flexi Cap Fund and Invesco India Contra Fund, mid cap fund, Large & Mid cap fund and added stakes in the Medplus Health Services.

Medplus Health Services share price opened at 729 on the NSE on Tuesday, more than 1% higher than previous close of 719.05. The share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of 741.80 , marking gains of more than 3% in the intraday trades

NSE Bulk deal data showed that KOTAK Small Cap Fund bought 24,95,536 shares on Monday 18 November' 2024 , which is equivalent to more than 2% stake in Medplus Health Services at 700 a share.

Franklin Templeton MF Flexi cap fund and Franklin Templeton MF smaller companies fund bough 8,29,917 shares and 7,77,950 shares in Medplus Health Services respectively at an average price of 700 a share.

Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund bought 11,31,734 shares as an Average price of 700. Invesco Trustee Pvt Ltd A/C Invesco India Contra Fund and Invesco India mid cap fund also bough 9,55,578 shares and 9,84,117 shares respectively.

The stakes bought by Kotak MF, Franklin Templeton MF and Invesco India fund were offloaded by PI Opportunities Fund I and SBI Mutual Fund

As per the release by the company and Bulk deal data, PI Opportunities Fund I sold 68,93,583 shares representing 5.77% stake in Medplus Health Services at an average price of 700 a share.

SBI Mutual Fund also sold 10,00,000 shares in Medplus Health Services at an average price of 700 a share.

Medplus Health Services is an omni channel retail pharmacy chain operating in more than 600 cities across various states in India

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
