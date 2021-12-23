MedPlus Health shares make decent debut, list at premium over issue price

The initial public offering (IPO) of MedPlus Health was subscribed 52.59 times. The public issue had a fresh issue of up to ₹600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹798.3 crore. The company had fixed a price range for the offer at ₹780-796 per share. The proceeds from the fresh issue is aimed to be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company's subsidiary Optival.