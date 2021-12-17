Medplus IPO: What GMP reflects as all eyes on share allotment date

Speaking on the fundamentals of Medplus Health; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Medplus is the second largest pharmacy retailer in terms of revenue from operations offering omni-channel platform having over 2000 retail stores while revenue from online sales accounts for around 9 per cent of total revenues. Revenue from operations and operating EBITDA grew at 16.21 per cent and 63.21 per cent respectively from FY2019-21. The performance of 6 months FY22 too, has been extraordinary. At the upper band, the issue is priced at around 6.8x to its book value (post-issue) and at 71.5x PE based on post issue annualized FY22 earnings. The issue looks richly priced even after considering remarkable performance."