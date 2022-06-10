Medplus shares hit new low, trade below IPO issue price

Medplus shares hit new low, trade below IPO issue price2 min read . 01:23 PM IST
- Medplus shares made stock market debut in December last year
Shares of pharmacy retailer Medplus Health Services plunged to a new low in Friday's trading session as the stock fell more than 2% to ₹737 apiece on the BSE. Medplus shares, that made stock market debut in December last year, were trading below its IPO issue price of ₹796 apiece.
Shares of pharmacy retailer Medplus Health Services plunged to a new low in Friday's trading session as the stock fell more than 2% to ₹737 apiece on the BSE. Medplus shares, that made stock market debut in December last year, were trading below its IPO issue price of ₹796 apiece.
For the quarter ending March 2022, MedPlus reported a 37% decline in its net profit at ₹11 crore as against ₹18 crore year-on-year (YoY). Meanwhile, the company's revenue grew 20% to ₹966 crore from ₹806 crore in the same period last year. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin contracted 120 to 6.8% during the fourth quarter of FY22.
For the quarter ending March 2022, MedPlus reported a 37% decline in its net profit at ₹11 crore as against ₹18 crore year-on-year (YoY). Meanwhile, the company's revenue grew 20% to ₹966 crore from ₹806 crore in the same period last year. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin contracted 120 to 6.8% during the fourth quarter of FY22.
MedPlus Health was founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, who is the company's managing director and chief executive officer (CEO). The Hyderabad-based pharmacy retailer offers a wide range of products, including pharmaceutical and wellness products and FMCG products like home and personal care items.
The initial public offering (IPO) of MedPlus Health was subscribed 52.59 times. The public issue had a fresh issue of up to ₹600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹798.3 crore. The company had aimed to use proceeds from the fresh issue for funding the working capital requirements of the company's subsidiary Optival.
Shares of MedPlus have fallen more than 36% since its listing in December 2022 whereas the newly listed stock is down over 28% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
Brokerage Sharekhan has Hold rating on Medplus shares with a target price of ₹1,033 as the pharmacy retailer is focusing on increasing its reach and penetration and hence has announced to set up 1000 new stores in FY23E and going ahead the company aims to maintain the new store momentum.
“Medplus looks to capitalize on the shift from unorganized to organized retail of pharmaceutical products in India, taking advantage of the low base of organised pharmacy retail penetration and increasing penetration of mobile and internet usage in India," the brokerage said in a recent note.