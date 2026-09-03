Meesho share price: Is there any block deal impact on stock? What is the transaction all about? Check here

Meesho shares were in focus on Thursday, September 3, amid reports that SoftBank offloaded a portion of its holding in the Indian e-commerce company through a block deal. Meesho's share price fell 1.3% to its day's low of ₹208.85 per share on BSE after a positive opening.

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A 1.7% stake in Meesho, valued at ₹1,650.4 crore, changed hands through a block deal on Thursday, with SoftBank likely to have been the seller. The transaction involved the sale of 8 crore Meesho shares at ₹206.3 apiece, representing a 2.5% discount to the stock's previous closing price of ₹211.6.

Yesterday, reports said that Softbank was looking to sell a 1.5% stake in Meesho through the transaction, valued at around ₹1,435 crore, or approximately $161 million. The final transaction was larger than the share sale indicated in reports on September 2.

According to the latest available BSE shareholding pattern data, SVF II Meerkat DE held an 8.60% stake in Meesho as a public shareholder as of June 2026.

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The transaction comes after Meesho's public listing on December 10, 2025, and represents another liquidity event for one of the company's early institutional backers. BofA Securities India and J.P. Morgan India are managing the proposed stake sale.

Meesho operates an e-commerce marketplace and reported consolidated net revenue of ₹9,389 crore for the year ended March 2025.

Meesho Share Price Movement The stock has given positive returns since listing in December last year. It has added 3% in 1 week, over 11% in 1 month, 22% in 3 months and over 37% in the last 6 months.

The online retail marketplace had hits its 52-week high of ₹254.65 in December 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹125.70 in March 2026.

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Meesho Q1 Results Meesho significantly narrowed its consolidated net loss in the first quarter of FY27, even as the e-commerce platform continued to deliver strong growth in revenue, user engagement and order volumes.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹132.8 crore for the quarter, compared with a loss of ₹289.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, revenue from operations surged 48% year-on-year to ₹3,712.8 crore, up from ₹2,503.9 crore.

Meesho also improved its operating performance during the quarter. Its EBITDA loss narrowed to ₹224.7 crore from an EBITDA loss of ₹264.4 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company's Net Merchandise Value (NMV) rose 34% year-on-year to ₹11,614 crore, with continued growth in its user base and stronger engagement on the platform driving the increase.

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Profitability metrics also showed improvement. Meesho's contribution margin expanded to 4.6% of NMV, marking a sequential improvement of 54 basis points. The expansion was supported by greater logistics efficiencies and better platform monetisation. Its marketplace adjusted EBITDA also improved to a loss of 1.2% of NMV.

User activity continued to gain momentum during the quarter. Meesho's annual transacting users (ATUs) increased 29% year-on-year to 274 million. Purchase frequency also improved, with users making an average of 10.3 transactions annually.

The platform recorded 725 million placed orders during the quarter, representing a 29% year-on-year increase. Prepaid orders accounted for around 37% of shipped orders, helping reduce cancellations and Return-to-Origin rates.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.