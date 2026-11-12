Meesho block deal: SVF II Meerkat to offload 1% stake at ₹246 apiece; deal size ₹1,174 crore

Shares of Meesho are likely to remain in focus in Friday's session on November 13, as SoftBank affiliate SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC is likely to sell a 1% stake in the e-commerce company through a block deal, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources.
The deal is estimated to be worth around ₹1,174 crore, with the floor price set at ₹246.23 per share, indicating a 3.1% discount to Thursday's closing price, according to the report.
In September, SVF II Meerkat had offloaded an 1.7% stake in the company through block deals, selling 8 crore shares in two tranches at an average price of ₹206.30 apiece. The combined transaction value stood at ₹1,650.40 crore.
Following the transaction, SoftBank's holding in Meesho declined to 6.87% from 8.6%. The stake sale, however, attracted buyers, with several domestic and foreign institutional investors participating in the transaction.
Mutual funds managed by Motilal Oswal, Franklin Templeton, Canara Robeco and HSBC, along with HDFC Standard Life Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance Company, were among the domestic institutional investors that acquired Meesho shares at the same price.
The proposed stake sale, coming less than three months after the previous transaction, also comes at a time when the stock has staged a strong recovery after hitting a record low in March. At Thursday's closing price of ₹254, the stock had rebounded 81% from its March low.
Meanwhile, according to the latest index review by MSCI, Meesho is set to be included in the MSCI India Index.
The latest proposed stake sale also follows the exit by private equity firms Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners, which divested a combined 2.3% stake in Meesho for ₹1,949 crore last month.
For the quarter ended September, the company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹132.45 crore, narrowing 67.8% from a loss of ₹411.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Revenue from operations rose 34.4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,131.58 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹3,073.67 crore in Q2FY26. The EBITDA loss stood at ₹229 crore, compared with ₹225 crore in the previous quarter.
The e-commerce marketplace reported growth across key operating metrics during the quarter. Annual transacting users increased 21% YoY to 284 million, while last-twelve-month (LTM) purchase frequency rose 7% to 10.4. First-time buyers increased 16% sequentially, while annual transacting sellers grew 60% YoY to 1.13 million.
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