Meesho, Fractal to join the year-end IPO frenzy
Priyamvada C , Sneha Shah 5 min read 10 Nov 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Fractal Analytics will launch the process for its ₹4,900 crore IPO in the first week of next month for a listing by mid-December. Meesho is targeting a $800-850-million issue at a valuation of $8-8.2 billion in the last week of November and will subsequently list next month.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: E-commerce marketplace Meesho and artificial intelligence (AI) firm Fractal Analytics are launching their public market listing between late November and early December, said three people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story