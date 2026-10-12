Meesho share price inches close to 52-week high on strong festival sales | Is it time to book profits?

E-commerce platform Meesho share price jumped over 5% in Monday's trading session after the company reported a strong start to its Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2026.

Meesho shares opened at ₹240 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹232.74 on Friday and touched an intraday high of ₹245.50, nearing 52-week high price of ₹254.40.

Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2026 details In an exchange filing on 12 October, Meesho said that its Mega Blockbuster Sale 2026 opened to strong demand across India, with Day 1 orders growing 75% year-on-year (YoY).

It further informed that the company recorded a sharp surge in festive demand, with orders peaking at over 75,000 per minute within just 15 minutes of the sale going live. The number of transacting customers rose around 60% year-on-year, driven by strong demand across categories such as fashion, home and kitchen, beauty and personal care, kids’ products, and electronic accessories.

Meesho Mall recorded a more than 200% year-on-year (YoY) increase in orders on Day 1 of the sale, highlighting the growing demand for branded products beyond major cities. The number of Mall customers from Tier 3 and smaller markets nearly tripled compared with the year-ago period. More than one in three shoppers purchased a Mall product for the first time, choosing from over 1,000 brands.

Demand was particularly strong in everyday aspirational categories. More than 80% of first-time Mall buyers shopped for beauty and personal care products, including face washes, perfumes, soaps and skincare items. Health and wellness products and footwear were the next popular categories. The trend indicates that branded goods are becoming increasingly accessible and affordable to consumers outside metropolitan areas.

Creator-led shopping also witnessed significant growth, with orders through content commerce rising around 3.7 times year-on-year. Nearly 90% of active creators on the platform were nano creators, while 81% belonged to non-metro India, helping consumers discover products through more local and relatable content.

The festive sale also drove greater participation among sellers. The number of sellers receiving orders on Day 1 rose around 63% year-on-year, while transacting sellers from Tier 4 and smaller markets doubled. Sellers receiving their first-ever order on Meesho on the opening day increased by around 43% from a year earlier. The growth highlights how festive demand is creating opportunities for sellers across categories and regions.

As the Mega Blockbuster Sale continues, Meesho said it remains focused on making festive shopping more accessible across India while supporting the growth of sellers, brands and creators.

Meesho share price - What should investors do? Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, recommended investors to maintain a strict stop-loss and monitor price action before taking fresh positions.

“Meesho shares can be considered with a stop-loss at ₹218 and a target of ₹244– ₹258 in the near term. If the stock sustains its upward momentum and crosses these levels, the next target could be ₹275 or higher,” said Ojha.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, said that the stock continues to trade within an ascending channel, with support at ₹228– ₹230 and resistance at ₹240– ₹245.

“A sustained breakout above ₹245 could pave the way for further gains, while a break below ₹228 may weaken the bullish structure. Recommendation: HOLD existing positions and consider fresh buying only after a confirmed breakout above ₹245,” Garg said.