Meesho share price jumps after falling for eight straight sessions. Choice sees more upside

E-commerce firm Meesho's share price saw some low-level buying, snapping its eight-day losing streak. Meesho share price gained over 2% to ₹168.71 in Friday's trading session. The stock opened at ₹166.46 apiece today, as compared to the previous closing price of ₹165.34 on Thursday.

On Thursday, the e-commerce stock witnessed its longest losing streak since listing in December 2025, despite posting strong March quarterly results, as it remained under pressure ahead of the lock-in expiry scheduled for 9 June 2026.

Nearly 68% of Meesho’s pre-IPO shareholding will be released from lock-in expiry on Tuesday, allowing shares valued at about ₹54,000 crore to become available for trading from the next day. However, close to 20% of the company’s equity will continue to remain locked in until June 9, 2027, according to details provided in the prospectus.

Choice Institutional Equities said that even if just about 10% of the company’s outstanding shares are freed up for trading following the lock-in expiry, potential selling in the secondary market could reach nearly ₹5,400 crore—an amount roughly equal to the entire ₹5,400 crore IPO size of Meesho.

Choice sees 20% upside on the Meesho stock Despite some near-term pressure, Choice Equities remains bullish on the stock and has given an ‘add’ rating, with a target price of ₹210 per share, seeing an upside potential of up to 20%.

“Our long-term view on Meesho remains intact owing to strong user-led scale-up and continued expansion of the seller ecosystem; the current fundamentals along with the lock-in expiry event would create downward pressure on shares in the near-term. Thus, we continue to value Meesho at 4.0x FY28E EV/Revenue and maintain our ‘ADD’ rating with a target price of INR 210,” it said.

During the March quarter (Q4FY26), the company reported a reduction in its consolidated loss attributable to the parent company's shareholders to ₹166 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with ₹1,391 crore in the same period last year, marking an 88% year-on-year (YoY) decline.

At the same time, revenue from operations grew 47% YoY to ₹3,531 crore, up from ₹2,400 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, losses also narrowed from ₹491 crore reported in Q3FY26. Revenue remained largely unchanged quarter-on-quarter at ₹3,531 crore, compared with ₹3,518 crore in the preceding January–March quarter.

Meesho share price trend The recently-listed stock has remained under pressure since its debut in December 2025. Meesho shares have declined 9% in a week and 18% in a month.

The stock has fallen over 8% year-to-date (YTD). Meesho share price was listed at ₹162.50 in the Indian stock market, delivering a bumper listing gain of approximately 46.40%.