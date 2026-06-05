Meesho share price jumps after falling for eight straight sessions. Choice sees more upside

E-commerce firm Meesho's share price saw some low-level buying, snapping its eight-day losing streak. Meesho share price gained over 2% to ₹168.71 in Friday's trading session. The stock opened at ₹166.46 apiece today, as compared to the previous closing price of ₹165.34 on Thursday.

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On Thursday, the e-commerce stock witnessed its longest losing streak since listing in December 2025, despite posting strong March quarterly results, as it remained under pressure ahead of the lock-in expiry scheduled for 9 June 2026.

Nearly 68% of Meesho’s pre-IPO shareholding will be released from lock-in expiry on Tuesday, allowing shares valued at about ₹54,000 crore to become available for trading from the next day. However, close to 20% of the company’s equity will continue to remain locked in until June 9, 2027, according to details provided in the prospectus.

Choice Institutional Equities said that even if just about 10% of the company’s outstanding shares are freed up for trading following the lock-in expiry, potential selling in the secondary market could reach nearly ₹5,400 crore—an amount roughly equal to the entire ₹5,400 crore IPO size of Meesho.

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Choice sees 20% upside on the Meesho stock Despite some near-term pressure, Choice Equities remains bullish on the stock and has given an ‘add’ rating, with a target price of ₹210 per share, seeing an upside potential of up to 20%.

“Our long-term view on Meesho remains intact owing to strong user-led scale-up and continued expansion of the seller ecosystem; the current fundamentals along with the lock-in expiry event would create downward pressure on shares in the near-term. Thus, we continue to value Meesho at 4.0x FY28E EV/Revenue and maintain our ‘ADD’ rating with a target price of INR 210,” it said.

During the March quarter (Q4FY26), the company reported a reduction in its consolidated loss attributable to the parent company's shareholders to ₹166 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with ₹1,391 crore in the same period last year, marking an 88% year-on-year (YoY) decline.

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At the same time, revenue from operations grew 47% YoY to ₹3,531 crore, up from ₹2,400 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, losses also narrowed from ₹491 crore reported in Q3FY26. Revenue remained largely unchanged quarter-on-quarter at ₹3,531 crore, compared with ₹3,518 crore in the preceding January–March quarter.

Meesho share price trend The recently-listed stock has remained under pressure since its debut in December 2025. Meesho shares have declined 9% in a week and 18% in a month.

The stock has fallen over 8% year-to-date (YTD). Meesho share price was listed at ₹162.50 in the Indian stock market, delivering a bumper listing gain of approximately 46.40%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.