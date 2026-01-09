Meesho share price rebounds 5% after three-day slide; JM Financial flags limited upside amid stretched valuations

E-commerce firm Meesho saw its shares rebound 5% to the day’s high of ₹173 apiece on the NSE during Friday’s session, January 9, following a three-day sell-off, during which the stock had lost a cumulative 10%, signalling buying interest at lower levels.
The recent decline in Meesho stock appears to have been triggered by the expiration of the one-month lock-in period for pre-IPO investors, which increased the supply of shares in the secondary market, coupled with new disclosures regarding senior management changes.
The one-month lock-in period for pre-IPO investors, who had invested in the company before its public offer in December 2025, ended on Wednesday, reportedly freeing 109.9 million equity shares, or 2% of the company’s outstanding equity.
A lock-in period in an IPO refers to a predetermined timeframe during which certain shareholders—often including the company, promoters, and pre-IPO investors—are restricted from selling their shares in the open market.
Additionally, in a regulatory filing on January 7, Meesho informed exchanges that Megha Agarwal, General Manager – Business and a Senior Management Personnel, had tendered her resignation from the company, effective the same day.
In a separate filing, Meesho informed that Milan Partani, User Growth and Content Commerce, and Senior Management Personnel (“SMP”) of the company, will now assume the role of General Manager – Commerce Platform while continuing as SMP of the company.
While the stock has experienced significant volatility recently, domestic brokerage JM Financial expects limited upside going forward, citing the sharp post-listing run-up in shares.
In its latest note, the brokerage initiated coverage on Meesho stock with a ‘Reduce’ rating, assigning a target price of ₹170.
Although JM Financial remains optimistic about the company’s long-term growth prospects and potential for higher profitability, stretched valuations lead the brokerage to foresee limited upside in the shares.
The brokerage expects Meesho to continue being a flagbearer of Indian e-commerce and the first digital commerce platform for a large segment of the Indian population.
It also noted that with the advent of Valmo, Meesho has further reduced costs charged to sellers, thereby opening up e-commerce categories that were previously considered unviable.
Although the stock attempted a recovery in today’s session, it is still down 32% from its recent highs. Nevertheless, the strong post-listing rally has kept the stock trading 56% above its IPO price of ₹111 apiece.
The shares made a blockbuster debut on December 10, listing at ₹162 apiece, a 46% premium over the issue price. Following the robust start, the stock maintained its momentum in subsequent sessions, reaching ₹254 apiece and emerging as one of the strongest post-listing performers among mainboard IPOs in 2025.
