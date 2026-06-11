Meesho stake sale: Fidelity sells 1.3% stake for ₹988 crore; here's how Jefferies, Macquarie view the stock

Meesho stake sale: American financial services company Fidelity offloaded a 1.3% stake in new-age tech stock Meesho, bringing the stock into the limelight on Thursday, 11 June.

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Fidelity Investments, through its two affiliates, FID FDI 2117 LLC and FID FDI 312 LLC, offloaded a total of 5,98,16,300 shares representing a 1.31% stake in Meesho on Wednesday. The shares were sold at ₹165.18 and ₹165.21, taking the total transaction value to ₹988.15 crore.

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The details of the buyers were not known immediately. Fidelity held a 1.13% stake in Meesho at the end of the March quarter, shows the BSE shareholding pattern.

Meesho shares have been in focus recently following the expiry of the lock-in period for several pre-IPO investors and coverage by several global brokerages on the recently-listed stock.

What Jefferies and Macquarie said on Meesho shares Jefferies initiated coverage on Meesho shares a day ago with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹225, led by the company's efforts to build a scale-led value commerce platform anchored in affordability, discovery, & logistics efficiency.

Jefferies said that Meesho has a loyal user base, supported by a deep MSME supply network, which is driving a strong flywheel. "A growth-led approach should keep monetisation back-ended, with take rates expanding over time. We forecast c25% NMV CAGR & c3% adj. EBITDA margin by FY30. B/S is net cash with negative working capital, supporting capital-efficient growth," it added.

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Macquarie, however, assigned an 'Underperform' rating on Meesho shares earlier this month on June 5. It said that while Meesho is well-placed for robust order growth, and it likes the company's FCF focus, deflating order values limits platform economics.

"The current share price embeds Meesho's growth flywheels remaining in overdrive for the next five years alongside sharp platform monetisation," it added.

Meesho share price trend Meesho shares, which listed in December last year, are currently trading 51% above the offer price of ₹111. However, in 2026 so far, Meesho share price has declined in five of the six months of the year, taking its year-to-date (YTD) decline to 7%, as the company's loss-making business and valuations remain a concern.

Last month, Meesho said its consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹166.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net loss of ₹1,391.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Its revenue rose 47% YoY to ₹3531 crore in the said period.

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Meesho is yet to break even on operating profit, and even if one assumes it is a matter of time, the stock trades at c.45x FY29E adjusted EBITDA—a multiple that is not cheap by any standard, brokerage JM Financial said in a note last month.

The brokerage added that it likes Meesho’s differentiated play in value commerce and appreciates its monopolistic market positioning, but "investors should await better entry levels before turning constructive on the stock."

Meesho shares were trading 1.5% higher at ₹168.50 apiece on the BSE today.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.