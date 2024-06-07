Meet the ‘degen’ traders fueling the latest meme-stock mania

For many of these degens, an online trader named Keith Gill is their ultimate hero—though he himself identified as a value investor. Known as “Roaring Kitty" or “Deep F— Value," he helped lead the meme-stock revolution in 2021 by betting big on GameStop and posting about his investments online. Newbie investors banded together to join him, sending shares of the struggling videogame retailer soaring. They burned hedge funds betting against the stock and caught the attention of Congress, regulators and Wall Street. Gill’s last Reddit post in 2021 showed that his GameStop fortune had swelled to about $30 million.