Meet the Kudvas, the power couple in Sebi’s firing line

Sebi noted that Vivek Kudva should have conducted justly, in line with the quasi-fiduciary responsibility, given his wide experience with the securities market. Sebi underlined that Vivek Kudva should have declared upfront his investments to Franklin Templeton and should have sought to recuse himself from any decisions related to the debt schemes. Further, he should have refrained from accessing any non-public information relating to the schemes, material or non-material. But far from recusing himself, he went about seeking non-public information like liquidity profile, redemptions, concentration, etc., which are critical indicators of the failing health of the debt schemes under winding up, it noted. Hence, Sebi “is constrained to note that the conduct of Vivek in redeeming units in the debt schemes while in possession of material non-public information is not in line with the high ethical standards expected of a person vested with such quasi-fiduciary responsibilities," it added.