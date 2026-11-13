Mega AI Anthropic IPO details: Share price band, valuation, listing date - All you need to know about the upcoming issue

Anthropic IPO: Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic is gearing up for one of the biggest stock market debuts, with its proposed initial public offering (IPO) attracting significant attention from global investors.

The company behind the Claude AI chatbot has launched its IPO roadshow, targeting a fundraising of up to $64.4 billion through the sale of 825 million shares. Anthropic has set an indicative price band of $70-$78 per share, while its proposed fully diluted valuation could reach approximately $1.41 trillion.

Anthropic IPO price band Anthropic has fixed an indicative price band of $70-$78 per share for its proposed IPO. The company plans to offer 825 million shares of Class A common stock, including 801.35 million shares issued by the company and 23.65 million shares offered by existing shareholders.

At the upper end of the price band, the offering could raise approximately $64.4 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs in global stock market history.

The company has also granted underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 123.75 million shares within 30 days of the offering.

Anthropic IPO valuation Anthropic is targeting a fully diluted valuation of up to approximately $1.41 trillion at the upper end of its IPO price band. At the midpoint price of $74 per share, the company's valuation would be around $1.33 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

However, the valuation is approximately $1 trillion when calculated excluding options and restricted stock, according to the company's IPO disclosures.

Apart from the public offering, Anthropic has also lined up a concurrent private placement worth $26 billion from major technology companies and strategic investors.

At the assumed IPO price of $74 per share, Anthropic estimates that the net proceeds from the public offering and concurrent private placement could total approximately $84.6 billion, after accounting for estimated expenses and underwriting commissions, according to a Bloomberg report.

Anthropic IPO listing date The IPO will see Anthropic list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'ANT'. Trading is expected to begin on November 19, 2026, subject to the completion of the offering process.