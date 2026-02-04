Mega SME IPO listing! Accretion Nutraveda share price debuts at ₹191, a 48% surge from IPO price

Accretion Nutraveda IPO Listing: Accretion Nutraveda share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today, February 4. Accretion share price was listed on Wednesday at ₹191 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 48% from its issue price of ₹129. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹155.60, down 3.95% from issue price.

The Accretion Nutraveda SME IPO outperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹68 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹197 — translating to a premium of around 53% over the upper end of the issue price band.

Accretion Nutraveda IPO Subscription Status Accretion IPO was oversubscribed in the 3 days of bidding. It was subscribed 1.83 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 2.19x, the NII portion was booked 2.08x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 1.01x bids.

The company received bids for 23.44 lakh shares against 12.80 lakh shares on offer.

Accretion Nutraveda IPO Details Accretion Nutraveda debuted strongly on the BSE SME platform today following the successful completion of its public issue. The IPO was open for subscription from January 28 to January 30, and the basis of allotment was finalised on February 2.

Through this IPO, the company is looking to raise ₹24.77 crore. The issue consists entirely of a fresh issuance of 19 lakh shares, with no offer for sale component.

The company has outlined clear plans for the utilisation of the net proceeds, focusing mainly on expanding capacity and strengthening operations. Approximately ₹4.22 crore will be spent on machinery to improve automation at the existing manufacturing facility. Around ₹8.03 crore has been allocated for purchasing equipment for a new manufacturing unit. A further ₹5.50 crore is proposed to be used for working capital needs. The balance amount will be directed toward general corporate purposes to support business operations and growth plans.

The IPO lot size has been set at 2,000 shares, translating into a minimum investment requirement of ₹2.58 lakh for retail investors, equivalent to two lots comprising 4,000 shares.

Ahead of the public subscription opening on January 27, the company had already secured ₹7 crore from anchor investors.

Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. served as the registrar. Sunflower Broking Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the market maker.

About Accretion Nutraveda

Founded in 2021, Accretion Nutraveda operates in the Ayurvedic and nutraceutical segment, manufacturing products in multiple dosage formats such as tablets, capsules, oral liquids, powders, oils, and external applications including balms, creams, and gels.

The company operates as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, serving both domestic and international markets, including Sri Lanka, Singapore, and the US. Its portfolio combines traditional Ayurvedic formulations with modern nutraceutical science, catering to health categories such as liver care, women’s wellness, bone and joint support, cognitive health, and respiratory care.