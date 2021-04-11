Mega stocks take back control of market rally
- Reflation trade, which benefited small stocks, has gone AWOL
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The story in the markets since November’s election has been clear: Massive government spending and Covid-19 vaccinations mean boom times are here, so pile on the risk. Small, cheap, economically-sensitive stocks are good, while bonds, big, bondlike stocks and those that react strongly to interest rates are bad.
Yet for the past month, the exact opposite has been the case. The “reflation trade" bet that a pumped-up economy would benefit riskiest assets the most started shortly before Joe Biden was elected, but since March 8, has gone almost perfectly into reverse.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.