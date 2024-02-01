Megatherm Induction IPO opened for subscription on Monday, January 29 and closed on Wednesday, January 31.

The Megatherm Induction IPO was subscribed 196.11 times. The public issue subscribed 200.51 times in the retail category, 105.14 times in QIB, and 307.04 times in the NII category by January 31, 2024 (Day 3) as per Chittorgarh.com data.

The allotment for the Megatherm Induction IPO has been finalised. Megatherm Induction IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, February 5, 2024.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Megatherm Induction IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Megatherm Induction IPO is Hem Finlease.

Here's how to check the allotment

If you have applied for the Megatherm Induction IPO, you can do check the allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd .

1.Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd at https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

2. Locate the "Check Application Status" section, and from the drop-down menu, choose "Megatherm Induction Limited" (the name will be visible once the allocation is confirmed).

3. Select either the Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

4. Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as required.

Investors can ascertain the quantity of shares allocated to them by referring to the basis of allotment. Additionally, the allotment status of shares in the IPO can provide information on the number of shares granted. For those applicants who did not receive an allotment, the company will commence the refund process. On the other hand, those who were allotted shares will find them credited to their Demat accounts.

Grey Market Premium-

Meanwhile, shares of Megatherm Induction Limited are available for trade in grey market. According to investorgain.com, the shares of Megatherm Induction India are available at a premium of ₹105 in grey market today. The GMP indicates that investors are expecting listing of the shares at ₹213, 97.22% over the issue price of Rs100.

Megatherm Induction IPO details

The small and medium enterprises (SME) IPO is a is a book built issue of ₹53.91 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh shares.

Megatherm Induction IPO price band was set at ₹100 to ₹108 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹129,600. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹259,200.

Not more than 50 percent of the issue is reserved for QIB, not less than 35 percent of the offer is reserved for retail investors and not less than 15 percent of the issue is reserved for NII (HNI) investors.

