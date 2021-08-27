Amid Indian stock market soaring record high this week, BSE small-cap and BSE mid-cap index led from the front by logging around 2.50 per cent gains each in this week while NSE Nifty shot up near 0.95 per cent and BSE Sensex gained 1.10 per cent in this period (till 2:37 PM on Friday). Since, the Indian markets was full of positive sentiments this week, participation from large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks were witnessed in this market rally. Meghmani Finechem, HAL, Linde India, etc. are among the top gaining shares this week.

Here we list out 5 stocks that are among the top gaining stocks this week:

1] Meghmani Finechem: This stock hit upper circuit for 7th successive trade session after its listing on 18th August 2021 after demerger from its parent company Meghmani Organics. Meghmani Finechem share price today hit 5 per cent upper circuit and scaled ₹544.50 per equity share mark — logging around 21.50 per cent rise in the last 5 trade sessions. The specialty chemical stock has yielded near 34 per cent to its shareholders post-listing of shares.

2] Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL: The aerospace and defence company stock has shot up 22.81 per cent this week rising from ₹1126.10 per stock levels to ₹1383 per share levels today. The stock has been delivering smart return to its shareholders for the entire month as it has given near 27 per cent return in last one month.

3] Linde India: A subsidiary of Bellary Oxygen Company Private Limited, Linde India stocks went up from ₹1,951.50 levels to ₹2,380 per stock levels today — logging around 22 per cent gains in this week. However, the stock has delivered more than 40 per cent in the last one month as well. The gas makers stock is a multibaggers tock as it has delivered around 150 per cent return to its shareholders in 2021.

4] The New India Assurance Company: This insurance company stock has shot up near 25 per cent this week as it went up from ₹135.45 per stock levels to ₹169.30 mark. The stock was under huge selling pressure before this week as the stock has delivered mere 3 per cent return to its shareholders this month.

5] Adinath Textile: This small-cap stock has shot up from ₹27.51 per equity share mark to ₹35.09 per stock levels in this week — registering near 27.55 per cent rise in this period. It has 5 per cent upper circuit in all 5 trade sessions this week. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given 176 per cent return to its share holders in this month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.