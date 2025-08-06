Mehul Colours shares list with decent 18% premium at ₹85, slightly above expectations, on the BSE SME

Subscribe

Mehul Colours shares listed with a decent 18% premium, at 85, on Wednesday. The listing was slightly above expectations, on the BSE SME

Ujjval Jauhari
Published6 Aug 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Mehul Colours shares list with decent premium
Mehul Colours shares list with decent premium (Pixabay)

Mehul Colours shares listed with a decent 18% premium at 85 on the BSE SME on Wednesday. The listing of Mehul Colours shares was slightly above expectations, on the BSE SME

Mehul Colours share price movement

The Mehul Colours shares that saw listing at 85 with a decent 18% premium on Wednesday, over the upper band of the IPO price of 72

The Mehul Colours shares post listing gained further to highs of 89.25 on Wednesday.

Mehul Colours's share listing was slightly ahead of expectations as represented by investorgain.com data on the Grey Market Premium, or the GMP

Mehul Colours IPO GMP, or Grey Market Premium, stood at +11 . This means that the shares of Mehul Colours are trading with an 11 premium over the upper band of the issue price of 72 in the grey market. This also meant that investors were expecting a listing of Mehul Colours shares at a 15.28% premium and close to the upper band of the issue price and at 83. Clearly the actual listing of Mehul Colours's share was slightly above the investor expectations as indicated by the GMP, or the Grey market premium.

Mehul Colours IPO had received a strong response, as was evident from the subscription status.

Mehul Colours IPO subscribed 7.98 times. By August 1, 2025, the public offering had been subscribed for 3.56 times by individual investors, 13.54 times by QIB, and 10.91 times by NII.

Mehul Colours IPO was a book-building issue worth 21.66 crores. The issue was entirely a fresh issue of 30.08 lakh shares.

 

