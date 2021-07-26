Meituan plunges 15%, worst on record, after China issues food platform curbs

The regulations, which echo previous warnings to the industry, comes days after China unveiled a broad set of reforms for private and online education companies, seeking to decrease workloads for students and overhaul a sector it says has been “hijacked by capital." The sweeping crackdown on one of the country’s fastest-growing and best-funded sectors sent a chill through tech investors, who sold off Chinese internet stocks in Hong Kong Monday. Meituan’s stock has now tumbled almost 50% from its peak in February.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}