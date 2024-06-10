Meme stocks are back, but fund investors moved on
Jack Pitcher , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 10 Jun 2024, 04:25 PM IST
SummaryThose wanting to track the meme-stock mania lost their chance when Roundhill’s MEME ETF closed last year.
Wild trading in meme stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment has once again captured the imaginations of individual investors, but the frenzy of YOLO trading hasn’t lifted the fortunes of the fund industry.
