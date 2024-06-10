Meme stocks are back, but fund investors moved on

Thematic funds are struggling to bring in investors even as total fund flows have been strong in 2024. Investors have pulled money from U.S.-based thematic funds for nine consecutive quarters, according to Morningstar Direct, with outflows over that period totaling almost $20 billion. Quarterly inflows to the category peaked at $35.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021, when the meme-stock frenzy kicked off in earnest.