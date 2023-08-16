Meme stocks are back from the dead
Summary
- The stockmarket is booming, but not as much as Reddit favourites
Last year was tough for all investors, but ones that hang out on Reddit suffered more than most. The Roundhill Meme exchange-traded fund, which tracks meme stocks, fell from $70 a share to $25. Fellow travellers in the covid-19 bubble, including non-fungible tokens (which use blockchains to sell digital artefacts) and SPACs (blank-cheque initial public offerings), also collapsed, leaving apes (retail investors) with few options but to hodl (hold on for dear life) or cut their losses.